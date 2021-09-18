250 housing units at Prospect to be completed by January 2022

CONSTRUCTION of the first 50 low-income units and 200 young professional housing units at Prospect, East Bank Demerara, is progressing as planned and is expected to meet the January 2022 deadline.

At the end of September 16, 2021, works on the low-income units were 36 per cent completed, while works on the young professional homes were at different stages of construction.

Early this year, a contract was signed between the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and Gafoor’s Limited for the construction of 100 low-income, two-bedroom flat units.

The units each measuring 600 sq. ft. carries a total cost of $5.5 million inclusive of the cost for the land which $300,000. Work on the remaining 50 low-income units is expected to commence shortly.

Additionally, another 11 contractors were awarded contracts for the construction of 200 young professional houses.

The contractors are Aronco, Tricon, Synergy Global, Total Energy Solution, Shairaj Roshandeen, Builder’s Hardware-General Supplies and Construction, Modern Building Solutions, First Change Builders, Guyland Holdings Inc. and RK Concrete Guyana Inc.

The young professional, single flat units will be sold at a price of $13.9 million inclusive of the cost for the land which $1 million.

These units each sport three bedrooms, of which one is self-contained. The second option, a two-storey, three-bedroom young professional unit carries a price of $19.9 million inclusive of the cost for the land which is $1 million.

On Friday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the location where he inspected the ongoing works. After observing what was done, he expressed his satisfaction at the pace at which the works are progressing, especially with the contractors committing to meet the January 2022 deadline.

“At this site alone, we have approximately 650 skilled and semi-skilled workers, so we are creating employment as we forge ahead with our housing drive,” he said.

Minister Croal added that already, the ministry has spent approximately $1 billion on the first phase of infrastructure which includes water, electrical and road networks.

Speaking on the beneficiary selection process, he said that applicants who had expressed an interest in housing units dating back to the 2013 were contacted and sent to be prequalified at a banking institution of their choice. This, the minister said, allowed for a fair and transparent allocation process.

Minister Croal related: “Clearly this also shows that we give people options, they can decide if a land is a better option or, if they so desire, a housing unit is offered to them. We do not impose on any applicant; they are free to accept or reject an offer.”

The construction of these units is a part of the national housing drive to deliver 10,000 allocations annually.

Already, the Ministry of Housing, through its flagship “Dream Realised” housing drive, has allocated some 7,000 house lots, even as construction on another 190 single elevated units is ongoing at Cummings Lodge.

Also, construction on another 40 single elevated units is progressing as planned in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10.