Over 75 per cent of GPF ranks receive first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

MORE than 75 per cent of Guyana Police Force (GPF) ranks have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while just over 31 per cent have taken both doses and are now fully vaccinated, Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, disclosed on Wednesday.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) recently revealed their vaccination numbers.

Some 90 per cent of GDF ranks have received their first dose while some 43 per cent have taken both doses. Regarding the GPS, 60 per cent of the officers and staff members have taken both doses, while more than 50 per cent of prisoners have received at least one dose.

Woman Deputy Superintendent Jewel Sullivan has noted that the GPF has taken a proactive approach to encourage its ranks to become vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Sullivan, who is the force’s Welfare Officer, made this disclosure during Tuesday’s virtual ‘Police and You’ programme.

She noted that the force has employed several strategies to ensure that all ranks feel comfortable and are informed before taking the vaccine.

Sullivan explained that one of the recent initiatives instituted by the force is the on-call doctors who are available to answer any questions ranks may have about the vaccination process.

Another initiative aims to bring the vaccination sites closer to the ranks as there are reports of time constraints being a factor that prevents them from becoming vaccinated.

“We do not just send them to go and get vaccinated. What we do now, is bring the vaccination site to Police Headquarters. So, for persons that are probably not getting the opportunity to go and get vaccinated…messages are sent out so they always know when the team would be coming and when the vaccination team comes, a doctor or two is there so persons can have individual discussions with those doctors in terms of the best way forward for them,” Sullivan said.

She further noted that given the various medical issues ranks have, doctors are available to clear up misconceptions.

Sullivan highlighted that since these new initiatives were launched, the force has seen a significant rise in the vaccination rate.

“We are aware that some persons might have medical issues that they are afraid to take the vaccine, so the doctor is there to alleviate, to try to show them that it would not affect you in that way or this way or this is the better one or that is the better one. But so far, we have been doing well.

For the period, we have been proactively been pushing for all police ranks to be vaccinated. We have come a far way and we are still pushing to ensure that every rank is vaccinated,” she stated.