E - Papers
Father of three dies in motorcycle accident at Johanna Cecilia
Dead: Sugrim Singh
A fifty-nine-year-old father of three, Sugrim Singh, died on Wednesday evening, after he lost control of the motorcycle cycle he was riding and crashed into a lantern pole at Johanna Cecilia, Essequibo Coast.

Sugrim Singh’s motorcycle on the ground next to the lantern pole which he crashed into

The Guyana Chronicle understands that, around 20:30hrs, Singh, who resided at Perseverance Estate, was riding his motorcycle CE5133 north along the western side of the Public Road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and crashed into a lantern pole.

After the collision, public-spirited persons rushed to the man’s assistance, but they found him lying motionless on the ground.

With limited options available, persons decided to take Singh to Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The man’s body remains at the Suddie Mortuary, where a post mortem examination will soon be conducted.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
