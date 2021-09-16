Pregnant women urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

AFFIRMING that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to take during pregnancy, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has again encouraged pregnant women to get inoculated and protect themselves and unborn babies from the novel coronavirus.

“There are millions and millions of persons who would have received the vaccine during pregnancy and it had no effect on the baby.

“So, among the obstetricians globally, the advice is that you should get your vaccines during pregnancy. The earlier you get it you are going to be protected during pregnancy. Women can become more vulnerable to COVID, and, therefore, these vaccines can be very, very protective,” Minister Anthony said.

The Health Minister also addressed concerns of breastfeeding mothers who are vaccinated or contemplating vaccination. He said the vaccines could protect babies through breastfeeding.

“For those breastfeeding mothers too, there’s no contrary indications that during breastfeeding if you get the vaccine, it would harm the child. On the contrary, if you get the vaccine, you can produce antibodies, some of which will pass through the breast milk, and would help to protect the baby. So, it is better for you to get the vaccine if you’re breastfeeding,” Dr. Anthony related.

Data released by the United States’ Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that none of the COVID-19 vaccines contain the live virus, which would make pregnant women or their babies sick.

The CDC said too that women with COVID-19 are at an increased risk of pre-term birth or adverse pregnancy outcomes with an increased risk of experiencing severe illness from the coronavirus.

This includes sickness that requires hospitalisation, intensive care, need for ventilators or breathing equipment and may even result in death.

(DPI)