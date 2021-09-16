17 ventilators, protective gear donated to GPHC

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s capacity to tackle COVID-19 has been enhanced through a donation of 17 ventilators, 1,500 face masks and 10 buckets of disinfecting wipes from an overseas-based philanthropist, Joe Persaud.

Those items were presented to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPHC, Brigadier (ret’d) George Lewis, by Inderjeet Persaud, a representative of Joe, who said that the donations are intended to treat patients with COVID-19.

This donation comes at a time when the country is recording high numbers of cases each day. And, in light of this, Persaud said that, through a series of donations, his team was seeking to create a social impact wherever and however possible.

Lewis, in return, expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of local health authorities to Joe for the “kind and timely” donation to the hospital.

The CEO applauded the selfless efforts of Persaud, noting that the donation was convenient and will help the hospital to provide better care to Guyanese, particularly at this time.

“We know that COVID-19 is causing havoc around the world and we believe that one day, not too long from now, we can ease the spreading and subsequently stop it in good time”, Inderjeet said.

He believed that each person had his/her part to play with regard to serving humanity. The donation follows a series of others made by Joe in his quest to contribute to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Joe, from an early age decided that the best way to fulfil his life’s purpose was through service to humanity,” Inderjeet said, adding that the donors remain committed to supporting the hospital and other healthcare facilities.