Police, stakeholders build house for Linden mother

MALIKA Thomas, a mother of two, is now the owner of a newly built and furnished home, compliments of Commander of Region 10, Superintendent Hugh Winter, in collaboration with the Linden Mayor and Town Council, the township’s business and religious communities and several private citizens.

This project materialized from a January 2021 visit by members of the region’s team policing group, who were following up reports about Malika’s living conditions and mental health dilemma.

The commander and his administrative team initially planned to construct lavatory facilities for the family, but, after critical analysis, their plans changed to the construction of a 17 x 24 feet house.

Thomas expressed her gratitude during a simple handing over ceremony held on Friday last.

“When I look at my two kids, I cry. I am now in a home, not just a home, but a furnished home,” she said before promising to take care of it.

She was confident that her constant prayers would be heard and that better days were ahead for her and her children.

Meanwhile, Linden’s Mayor, Waneka Arrindell, said she was taken aback after receiving the initial reports of Malika’s situation.

“When we are contented with what little we have, God blesses us with more,” she said.

Through her office, the mother will be given a brand-new chair set, among other items, for her two daughters.

Commander Winter, in his remarks, said he was proud of their humanitarian efforts.

“Today I am proudly celebrating us as police officers to showcase our humane side, which exhibits us as good police officers at what we are doing collectively,” he said.

The commander also took the opportunity to appeal to his colleagues, saying that “community engagement makes the work of the police less challenging, but enjoyable, once there is respect and camaraderie on both sides.”

He added: “Together with such behaviour, we will assure the residents of Region Ten, a better and safer community.”

Further, he appealed to stakeholders to lend support in the furtherance of Thomas’ as well as her daughters’ education. He also thanked all those who answered the call and made what was just a vision, a reality.

Commander Winter continues to advance his plans to maintain community integration with the support of his ranks and citizens of Region Ten, a remarkable expression of service and protection.