$1.2B secured for water treatment plant at Charity

RESIDENTS across the Essequibo Coast could expect improved water quality with the construction of a new water treatment plant at Charity, and the injection of $1.7 billion by the Ministry of Housing and Water for the continuous enhancement of water supply systems.

Addressing residents during day two of a Cabinet outreach in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam Region), Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said that the region has only one water treatment plant which is located at Lima; this provides 41 per cent coverage.

“The only way to address the quality of your water that you get in your taps, in your community, is to have more treatment plants…we have secured funding, and that’s a commitment by your government. Starting next year, from Charity, we’re investing US$6 million [$1.2 billion] for a treatment plant that will first service from Charity to Walton Hall,” Minister Croal said.

Already, some $1.7 billion was also allocated for continuous works to improve water quality in the region.

Minister Croal said that once the programme is completed, the region will have access to 100 per cent treated water. This, he said, is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several residents and many of them were thankful for this initiative.

One resident, Mahadai Persaud, said this initiative is a big “relief” for persons in the region.

“Right now, I am feeling very, very happy. I’m feeling great. The minister is doing his work and that is important to the people…It is a big relief to us since we are having water from GWI, and that is the quality of water we have been receiving all the time. So, to have this matter resolved early next year, we the residents are very grateful,” she said.

Meanwhile, another resident, Micheal Persaud, commended the government for the work they have done so far.

“A lot of people as we know were waiting on the rainfall water and sometimes we get a long period of drought and we gotta utilise the tap water which is rusty. So, that will make persons lives way better,” Persaud said.

It was reported in June that more than 18,000 residents will soon be able to access potable water after the National Assembly approved $683.5 million for water service.

Minister Croal was reported as saying residents in 35 communities in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 are set to benefit.

“At Yarowkabra and Grand Sand, 2,000; La Parfaite Harmonie, Nismes, Sea View and Belle West, 2,000; Vryheid’s Lust, Success, Montrose, Felicity, Bachelor’s Adventure, 2,000; Alness, Crabwood Creek, Number 65, Number 59, another 2,000. Swan, Dora, Kuru Kuru, Kairuni, Long Creek, Loo Creek, Moblissa, another 18,000,” Minister Croal said.

Some 2,000 residents of Big Baiabu, Huntley, Good Faith, Number one, Number Three, Number Four, Number Eight, Number 11, Number 28, Number 29 and Number 30 villages will also access potable water when the mains are installed.

Another 6,000 residents in Moraikobai will also benefit from first-time access to clean water as the sums sought for this investment was also approved. Minister Croal said major works must be executed to effectively serve the targeted communities.

He said there will also be the installation of a four-inch distribution main at Yarowkabra and Grand Sand at Soesdyke; extension of distribution networks at La Parfaite Harmonie, Nismes, Sea View and Belle West.

There are also plans to install four-inch and six-inch distribution mains at Vryheid’s Lust, Success, Montrose, Felicity and Bachelor’s Adventure, while four-inch distribution mains will be installed in Region Six at Alness, Crabwood Creek, Number 65, Number 59.

The ministry would also be drilling wells and building distribution networks with photovoltaic systems at Swan, Dora, Kuru Kuru, Kairuni, Long Creek, Loo Creek and Moblissa.

The distribution network at St Cuthbert’s Mission will also be expanded with the installation of new distribution mains to better serve persons in Regions Five and Six.