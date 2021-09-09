Gov’t committed to comprehensive disaster risk management

-PM Phillips says at opening of CDC workshop

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips, emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring Guyana has comprehensive disaster risk management as he delivered remarks at the virtual kick-off workshop held by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) for a National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment (NDPBA).

Putting a focus on the use of technology-based disaster risk management (DRM), the NDPBA which will be conducted over a one-year period, aims to establish a national baseline for priority hazards in vulnerable communities and populations with requisite mapping and analysis that will strengthen DRM across all sectors.

“The government has been taking the necessary steps and making the right investments to implement projects and programmes that will allow for effective disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery,” the PM said.

PM Phillips stressed that this government’s approach is to work towards adapting a comprehensive multi-hazard approach to managing hazards, rather than response-based management.

“We have been making significant strides in developing national and regional plans, strategies, and the development of a draft disaster risk management bill that will set the foundation for building resilient communities, people and ultimately a resilient nation,” he noted.

He said recent severe flooding in Guyana which was caused by unprecedented rainfall and which severely affected citizens in some cases, underscored the need to mitigate such disasters in the future even as the government focuses on helping citizens get back on their feet.

The government through technical cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UN ECLAC) has commenced a Damage and Loss Assessment (DALA) that is currently ongoing.

DALA is expected to determine the macro-economic impact of the flood disaster with specific focus on the agriculture, health, education, forestry, mining, manufacturing, commerce, tourism, infrastructure, and water and sewerage sectors.

From the NDPBA, a reliable early warning and multi-hazard virtual monitoring platform called DisasterAWARE would be established. This virtual platform is one being used by several governments and humanitarian organisations globally.

The NDPRA will be conducted by the Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC), an applied research centre managed by the University of Hawaii, which supports government and non-profits globally to effectively mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters using new technologies and best practices.

“The Commission recognises that a paradigm shift is needed for disaster risk reduction and management in Guyana, specifically in areas of science and technology,” CDC Director-General Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig noted in remarks during the workshop’s opening ceremony.

The DisasterAWARE platform would facilitate a standardised process that allows for easy access, updating, guiding, and informing critical decision making through empirical data and methodologies across sectors.

Guyana’s implementation of this assessment will form part of the country’s aim to become better aligned with the priorities of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Management 2015 – 2030, which specifically addresses the need for the use of science-based information and technologies in Priority for Action 1.

It will also align Guyana with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA)’s Regional Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Strategy 2014 – 2024.

With Guyana particularly vulnerable to hazards which are exacerbated by climate change, the need is all the greater for the country to guard against impending disasters through preventative and protective measures.

“Building safer communities can only be attained through evidence-based decision making, supported by the most modern technology and tools,” Craig conveyed.

“Understanding that hazard exposure assessment is an ongoing process that reduces vulnerability across all sectors is crucial. This Baseline Assessment is an important step towards establishing a sustainable system for risk assessments in Guyana,” he added.

The assessment process will include risk and vulnerability assessments that will examine several components of risk including exposure to hazards, vulnerability, coping capacity, and existing disaster management capabilities for Guyana.

The NDPBA will be a multi-stakeholder assessment that will include continuous engagement and consultations with several local organisations and government ministries throughout the process. Several of those organisations had representatives present at Wednesday’s workshop.

The Ministries of Public Works, Agriculture, Human Services and Social Security, Local Government and Labour were among the government ministries represented. Other national organisations represented included the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), and Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Also present were several private sector representatives and international organisations such as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC) Director of Global Operation, Dr. Erin Hughey, and several other PDC representatives were present at Wednesday’s virtual workshop. Hughey relayed her excitement to see the projected getting underway and noted her enthusiasm to work along with the varying local stakeholders.