Over $200M in contracts signed for major road works

THE Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Natural Resources, on Tuesday, awarded three contracts valued in excess of $200 million for the rehabilitation of the Lethem to Annai road in Region Nine and two main access roads in Black Bush Polder, Region Six.

The contract for the rehabilitation of the Lethem to Annai road was awarded to JR Ranch INC., while Sawa Investments Inc. and Kascon Engineering will undertake the road works in Black Bush Polder.

Speaking at the simple signing ceremony held in the Ministry of Public Works’ boardroom, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, said the rehabilitation of the roads are integral to the continued development of the agriculture and mining sectors in the said regions.

Minister Indar used the opportunity to urge the contractors to mobilise their works as soon as possible to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

Following up on what Minister Indar said, Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, reiterated calls for contractors to complete road works within the stipulated time frame.

Minister Bharrat emphasised that citizens are depending on the completion of these projects for their livelihoods as the roads being rehabilitated are the main access of transportation for several farming and mining communities.

The main access road at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, is expected to be completed in three months at a cost of $29M. At Johanna, close to $165M will be spent on the main access road in the farming community over a seven-month period.

Additionally, close to $85M will be spent on the rehabilitation of the Lethem to Annai road which is expected to be completed in nine months.