Man confesses to killing father at Great Troolie Island

A TWENTY-SIX-year-old man is being held by police after he reportedly confessed to brutally chopping his father to death at Great Troolie Island in Region Three, on Monday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as 59-year-old Archaelus Anthony Miguel of Onderneeming Housing Scheme, Region Two.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the suspect told investigators that he committed the heinous crime because his father was “troubling” him.

Following the tragic incident which occurred around 14:30 hours in the backdam, the man admitted to residents that he had chopped his father to death with a cutlass. He reportedly said that he could no long take the “troubling”.

After his confession, he was detained by residents who made contact with the police. When the ranks arrived, he led them to an area three miles into the backdam where his father’s pants and cellphone were found. He reportedly explained in detail how he chopped his father multiple times before dragging his lifeless body into the bushes and covering it with branches.

Miguel was discovered with multiple chop wounds to his face and body. He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

His body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting an autopsy.