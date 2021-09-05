Four women succumb to COVID-19

-183 new cases recorded

THE COVID-19 death toll continues to climb as Guyana registered four more deaths within 24 hours taking the death toll to 640 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

The latest deaths are four females – a 51-year-old from Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica) and another, age 79, from Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice) both of whom died on September 2, 2021, while a 62-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne) and an 85-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara) died on September 3, 2021.

The Ministry of Health reported that they all died while receiving care at a government medical institution; they were admitted as patients with COVID-19-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus.

In addition to the death toll, the number of new cases of persons who tested positive for the virus continues to increase as well with an additional 183 new cases confirmed from some 1,274 tests conducted within the 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday last.

With the new cases, the country’s overall number of confirmed cases stands at 26,295; the bulk of new cases were recorded in Region Four which saw 124 people testing positive.

Region One (Barima – Waini) recorded five new cases; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) recorded 12; Region Five, five new cases; Region Six, 10; Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), five; Region Eight (Potaro – Sipuruni), one new case and 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice), five.

At the end of Friday last, 35 persons were in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital — two more within a 24-hour period; 118 are in institutional isolation, 1,988 are in home isolation and there were four persons in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which are in effect until September 30, 2021.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.