$300M in grants to be distributed to 220 Amerindian villages

–President Ali says

THROUGHOUT this year, the Government of Guyana will be distributing a minimum of $300 million to at least 220 Amerindian communities across the country, according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Delivering the feature address at a Regional Toshaos’ Meeting in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), the Head of State said that the monies are being made available via the Presidential Grant Fund.

“Many communities have started to receive these benefits and grants,” President Ali said. He reminded the leaders from over 50 communities across the region’s five sub-districts that in 2020, under the same fund, some $280 million was disbursed to 213 Amerindian and hinterland communities.

“Over the past year, your government has proactively been promoting Amerindian development. The National Budget has allocated in excess of $5.45 billion, which will be injected into the development of Amerindian and hinterland communities,” President Ali said.

In acknowledging the gap that exists between communities on the coastland and the hinterland, President Ali pledged his government’s intention to ensure that the playing field is levelled, and that Amerindians are economically empowered and integrally involved in the country’s decision-making process.

“I assure you that you will not be side-lined from the process of national development, but rather be integral to that process,” Dr. Ali maintained.

He recognised that Region Nine is poised to not only become a “heartland” for agriculture, but also a vibrant hub for industry and commerce, as well as a hotspot for adventure sport and nature-based tourism.

In describing the region’s agricultural potential as being enormous, President Ali made specific reference to projects such as the commercial soya bean and corn farm, which is currently in its initial stages.

“The region possesses massive plots of land which can be adopted to large-scale agricultural production, including the cultivation of products used for local feed production and for exports,” the President said.

Notwithstanding food production, the Head of State pointed to the region’s greatest asset as being its eco-tourism product.

“Part of our expanded Low-Carbon Development Strategy now is aimed at securing payment and securing revenues for preservation of biodiversity. We are talking, too, about the blue economy; our water resources,” President Ali posited.

He indicated that already, the region has benefitted from $456M to finance development projects and proposals under the Economic Investment Fund.

“We’ve also been supporting community development projects aimed at improving connectivity and sustainable livelihoods,” Dr. Ali added.

In streamlining projects for Amerindian communities, the Head of State committed to employing the United Nations’ principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent, which empowers Amerindian communities to either accept or reject any project that is unfavourable to them.

To this end, he said that one of the chief purposes of the National Toshaos’ Conference (NTC) is to ensure that Amerindians have a convenient forum and space to give insight and input into matters relating to national development, “…and to contribute to the fashioning of these plans.”

Dr. Ali said that even though the larger NTC cannot be hosted, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the existing situation presents a unique opportunity for closer examination of the needs of the Amerindian Peoples by region.

“I want to assure you that every day we will dedicate our lives; our energies in service to you, your families and people of the communities,” he said.

As it is, eight ministers of government are in the region, addressing the concerns that the Toshaos may have. President Ali noted that through the efforts of various subject ministers, there will be improvements to social services, health facilities and ICT services to ensure that Amerindian communities can experience the same way of life as those living on the coast.

He said that these improvements will not only enhance their overall development, but will empower hundreds of their youths that are currently enrolled in the GOAL 20,000 Online scholarship programme.

“We are responding to your appeals for the establishment of a permanent well-staffed, well-equipped and fully-supported Secretariat building,” the President said, while adding that the government is also examining the prospect of having farmers licensed to own firearms.

The President also highlighted that infrastructural development will be a central focus, in order to reduce the time and cost for the movement of goods and services.

“We want to build infrastructure that is linked to economic empowerment, and that is the type of discussion we will be having with you soon,” Dr. Ali said.

The Toshaos were also briefed on the government’s intention to launch a Hinterland Housing Project, which will also see construction materials and labour being sourced within the region, thereby creating jobs and improving the regional economy.

The President emphasised that the Regional Conference has to address, in a substantive way, the economic, social and environmental concerns of the people of the region and should focus on food security, economic diversification, empowerment and social transformation as it relates to health, housing, education and social welfare.

He said this should be done in order to provide Amerindians with enhanced livelihoods, greater justice, more opportunities, higher levels of education, agricultural expansion, more jobs, greater integration with the Coast, improved health, water, sanitation, housing and infrastructure.

“The final goal is to ensure all of these things are blended in a way that will make you live longer, and more prosperous in dignity,” he stressed. Following the formal aspect of the meeting, President Ali engaged the community leaders in a question-and-answer segment.