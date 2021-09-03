News Archives
Warriors skittled for 98 after Chase’s career-best 85
Roston Chase hits out during his innings 85 for St Lucia Kings on Thursday.(CPL GETTY INAGES)
Roston Chase hits out during his innings 85 for St Lucia Kings on Thursday.(CPL GETTY INAGES)

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Roston Chase’s third Twenty20 fifty handed St Lucia Kings their second win of the Caribbean Premier League and lifted them off the floor of the standings, as they convincingly beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 51 runs here Thursday.

Barbadian Chase, better known for his powers in the longest format, slammed a career-best 85 off 50 deliveries, an innings which powered Kings to 149 for seven off their 20 overs.
In reply, Amazon Warriors were mowed down for 98 with 19 balls remaining, despite captain Nicholas Pooran’s 41 off 26 deliveries and Odean Smith’s unbeaten 31 off 18 balls.

Left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal ran through the innings with a spell of three for 19 while seamer Kesrick Williams (2-7) and Obed McCoy (2-19) grabbed two apiece, as Amazon Warriors lost their last six wickets for 35 runs in quick time.

The victory was the second for the Kings in four matches, and it carried them to four points, four adrift of leaders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who are still unbeaten.
“It feels good obviously to get a win now,” said Man-of-the-Match Chase.

“We’re at two wins so we’re up in the table now. We were at the bottom feeling a bit down about that but obviously we’re up in the table now and feeling good about this win.”

Sent in, Kings were floundering at seven for two in the second over before Chase engineered the revival. First, he put on 74 for the third wicket with Mark Deyal (20) before adding a further 51 for the fourth wicket with Tim David (15).

All told, the 29-year-old thumped half-dozen fours and seven sixes before falling to a stunning catch by Gudakesh Motie at deep point off fast bowler Romario Shepherd who claimed three for 21.

Fast bowler Smith ended with three for 22.
McCoy then struck twice as Amazon Warriors slumped to 15 for four before recovering courtesy of a 48-run fifth wicket stand between Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer (9).

Pooran, short of runs in the tournament, blasted a two fours and five sixes but Hetmyer was subdued in contrast, spending 21 balls without a boundary before perishing in the 12th over.
Smith entered to belt a four and four sixes but Pooran’s demise in the 14th over, holing out to long on off Chase, ended Amazon Warriors’ faint hopes.

“I’m happy we restricted them to 149 but I’m not happy with that bowling performance. We kept giving them free hits. It’s unacceptable and I’m unhappy,” said a disappointed Pooran.
Amazon Warriors lie fourth on four points.

