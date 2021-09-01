President of Oil & Gas Chamber Honoured in NY

THE President of Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, Manniram Prashad, was honoured at a ceremony in Woodhaven, Queens, on Monday, by the New York State Assembly for his contributions to entrepreneurialism and for promoting investment in Guyana as well as trade between his native homeland Guyana and the US.

Prashad has had a remarkable record in public service and the private sector in Guyana. He held numerous positions in government and business. He served in various capacities in the business sector, holding chairmanship of several large corporations including the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and Guyana National Shipping Corporation, among others.

Currently, Prashad is the chairman of MP Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited, Consul General of the Philippines to Guyana, and Corporate Co-ordinator and Executive Member of the Private Sector Commission.

Manniram served five years as Minister of Trade, Investment, and Commerce. He also served five years as Adviser to the President on business and related matters.

New York State Assemblywoman, Jenifer Rajkumar, an elected representative of Queens where tens of thousands of Guyanese are settled, presented Manniram with a Citation of Honour on behalf of the State Assembly. In recognising the contributions of Prashad, Rajkumar said she feels “so honoured to meet Mr. Prashad and to recognise his service to the Guyanese people in America as well as in Guyana.”

She described Manniram as a distinguished citizen of Guyana, a superlative civil servant and entrepreneur. In Honouring the Guyanese businessman, Jenifer Rajkumar noted: “Manniram Prashad has worked tirelessly to promote business in Guyana.

He has helped to advance the prosperity of Guyana. He has a distinguished career in the public and private sector. He is a model citizen of citizen. He is a role model to be emulated. His work is extraordinary in working for the betterment of his country.”

In accepting the award, Prashad said he is humbled by this recognition. He also said that he accepted it on behalf of his business colleagues and the Guyanese nation. “I feel honoured and privileged to serve my country folks,” he said.