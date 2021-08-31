Contractor, businesswoman robbed in Linden

A lone bandit robbed a 54-year-old contractor and a 55-year-old businesswoman of their jewellery and cash at gunpoint on Sunday in Linden.

Police said the contractor was robbed of two gold rings valued at $225,000, one gold cricketer band valued at $250,000 and his wallet containing $15,000 in local currency and a number of documents.

The businesswoman was robbed of her gold earrings valued at $35,000 at her Central Ameila’s Ward Linden house while the contractor and others were consuming alcohol.

Police said the lone gunman entered at about 23:59hrs on Sunday and discharged two shots in the air and ordered the victims to lie on the ground.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Investigations are ongoing.