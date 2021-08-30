NYNCL 30-Over playoff Saturday Tournament quarter-finals…

Meten-Meer-Zorg CC beat Everest/ACS

METEN-MEER-ZORG Cricket Club defeated fellow US-based Guyanese team Everest/ACS by six wickets in the quarter-finals of the New York National Cricket League (NYNCL) 30-Over playoffs Saturday Tournament which was held at Lido Beach over the weekend.

Leading the charge was the much improved Ushardeva Balgobin, who has switched his wicket-keeping gloves for the ball. The Demerara youth cricketer spun out the lower and middle-order of Everest/ACS after they had won the toss and opted to bat.

Former national cricketer Rajiv Ivan held the side together with an even 50 (2X4s, 3X6s from 41 balls), but he also became a victim of the leg-spin bowling of the 18-year-old Balgobin. Along with his 4-34 from six overs, Balgobin also took two catches.

Skipper Kelvin Shewprasad supported with 3-34, while Keith Edie finished with 2-21.

A few of the Everest/ACS batsmen had starts, including opener Dayanand Roopnarine, who finished with 30 (2X4s, 1X6, 29 balls) and Marinaro Dixon 20 (2X6s from 23 balls), which pushed the regular season number one side to 165 before they were bowled out in 29 overs.

In their turn at the wicket, openers Richard Allen and Keith Edie carried Meten-Meer-Zorg to 80 runs before the first wicket fell, which spurred the others to play themselves in and eventually secure a victory.

Allen finished with 47 from 44 balls (6X6s), while Edie made 31 from 32 balls (2x4s, 1×6).

Andy Mohammed (27 not out) and Shewprasad (21 not out) registered an unbeaten 51-run fifth-wicket partnership in the latter stage of the chase to ensure that the side reached the needed 171 in 28.2 overs.

Dave Johnson, who bowled both openers, finished with 3-20 from six overs.