‘Bajan’ wanted in relation to 540lbs ‘ganja’ bust

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has issued a wanted bulletin for Dexter Morris, also known as “Bajan”, whose last known address is Lot 26 Second Street, Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, in relation to a major marijuana bust.

According to CANU, on August 27, 2021, CANU officers conducted a joint operation with the Guyana Police Force at three different locations which resulted in the seizure of over 540lbs of marijuana.

Two individuals are currently in CANU’s custody pertaining to the bust, and CANU is appealing to anyone knowing the whereabouts of Morris to contact CANU headquarters on telephone numbers 227-3507 or 226-0431, as investigations are ongoing.