Immunity and its boosters

THE immune system is our defence apparatus to target any perceived intruder be it viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites (referred to as pathogens) or any other foreign body via our “army of soldiers”. It engages the blood and lymphatic system, particularly white blood cells (leukocytes), proteins, tissues and organs (such as the thymus, spleen and bone marrow).

Like in combat, various tactics are employed at different levels of attack. Depending on the stage of engagement, various strategic mechanisms deploy certain rank of soldiers. Leukocytes are subdivided into phagocytes and lymphocytes which perform functions as patrol and fighter respectively. Lymphocytes which are produced in the bone marrow (B lymphocytes) work in a hand in glove manner along with those produced in the thymus (T lymphocytes), where B lymphocytes recognise the invader or an antigen (a recognisable part of the pathogen) and signal to the T lymphocytes by producing a specific protein or an antibody.

This triggers a sequential immune response where the fighter T cells send out cytotoxic factors to alert the others. In rare cases, over-production of cytokines can cause a cytokine storm which is the precursor inflammatory process prior to the attack of the invading pathogen. In severe cases the immune cells recruited to the site of attack can destroy the organ.

In rare cases the fighter T cells may misinterpret its own cell protein as an intruder and launch a fight back response as seen in cases of autoimmune diseases.

Innate immunity is the first response to devour any invading pathogen in a non-specific manner whilst acquired immunity is the “learnt” lock and key mechanism to deal with the specific pathogen or its changing (variant forms) of the antigen preventing reinfection. This explains why most people get chickenpox only once. Similarly, it explains why data from clinical trials using convalescent plasma (component of blood with antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients) showed that hospitalised ICU patients experienced shorter duration with less severity in the early stages of infection.

The FDA had given emergency authorisation for convalescent plasma therapy in the early days of COVID-19, prior to the release of vaccines. However, the results required further investigations before an overall pronouncement could have been made since it was later seen that reinfection was possible with emerging variants.

Apart from fighting invading organisms, the immune system recognises and neutralises harmful substances from the environment such as pollution and radiation and also directly fight off those irregular structural changes seen in cancer patients that obstruct normal functioning of the body.

SO HOW TO BOOST OUR DEFENCE MECHANISMS?

The recipe for a healthy immune system is lifestyle changes to include proper nutrition (correct proportions of complex carbs, protein, good fats, fruits and water), stress reduction, positive emotion and adequate sleep (6-8 hours), daily exercise (at least 20 minutes of cardio) and booster supplements with vitamins, minerals and some herbal ingredients. However, no one is100 per cent full proof from attacks, especially from the Corona virus.

It is a well-established fact that the best of immune responses is no match for COVID-19; hence, vaccination intervention. Vaccines prime your immune system in a healthy way to fight off infections before they take control of your body.

Vitamins A, C and E are well known for their anti-oxidant properties. Free radicals present in our bodies from various sources such as ultra violet radiation, cigarette smoke, excessive alcohol intake, pesticides, some foods especially fried foods, normal metabolic processes, breakdown of some medications and x-rays bombard good healthy cells causing cell death if these free radicals are not nullified. So these anti-oxidants vitamins also found in foods such as citrus (limes, lemons, oranges, strawberries, cherries), bell peppers, broccoli, garlic, ginger, spinach, almond nuts, sunflower seeds, turmeric and green tea boost the fight and accelerate recovery. There are also herbal anti-oxidants in some supplement preparations such as rose-hips with vitamin C. Tablets (oral, chewable or effervescent) and syrups are the most convenient and cost-effective way to get your body’s daily requirement of vitamins.

Vitamin D, an essential vitamin for a healthy immune system freely sourced from sunlight and supplements, especially for the shut-ins, is required in the recommended daily value. In 2019, a randomised control study with 11,321 participants concluded that those with adequate vitamin D levels had a lowered risk of respiratory infections. Those patients with Hepatitis C and HIV who are on anti-viral treatments also responded better when they supplemented with Vitamin D. Preliminary studies suggest that infected COVID -19 patients experienced accelerated healing effect and delays in inflammation on the respiratory system with Vitamin D consumption. So much so that they sought to do further studies on the prevention and healing of such patients.

Zinc is a mineral which aids in protecting the tissue barriers, immune cell development and communication. Patients who had pneumonia were linked to a deficiency of zinc. Cancer patients are advised to boost their immune system with antioxidants like vitamins C, D, and Zinc, especially after bouts of chemotherapy and radiation.

Beta- carotene and alpha lipoic acid are two (2) powerful anti-oxidants found in supplements as well as in foods (carrots, pumpkin, papaya) and enhances vision especially in patients with age-related macular degeneration.

Elderberry is available in gummies from the natural berries and is another potent anti-oxidant which neutralises free radicals.

