China donates $ 51M in medical equipment to Guyana

– PCR COVID testing capacity boosted

THE Charge d’ Affaires of the People’s Republic of China’s Embassy, Chen Xilai, on Tuesday last, donated $19M in Viral Acid Nucleic Extraction Kits from the Government of China to Ministry of Health to assist Guyana to significantly improve polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test capacity of COVID-19.

The 16th Chinese Medical Brigade in Guyana, on the same day, donated medical equipment to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to improve Guyana medical level and carry out better medical services.

Additionally, the Chinese Medical Brigade also donated another batch of medical equipment to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) on August 13, 2021.The total value of the two batches of medical supplies, sponsored by the National Health Commission of China, exceeded $32M.

The donated materials included laparoscopic surgery kit and other surgical instruments, orthopedic instruments, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, visual laryngoscope, ultrasonic emulsification operation equipment package, computer infusion pumps, infant incubator, neonatal jaundice treatment tank, electronic traction rehabilitation instruments, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), among other medical supplies.

The donated medical devices will enrich and update the methods and means of treating patients and saving lives in the Chinese Medical Centres of GPHC and LHC, laparoscopic surgery centre, eye centre, trauma centre, anesthesia visualization technology centre set up at the GPHC, while centre for laparoscopic surgery set up at the LHC, so as to provide much better health protection for Guyanese patients.

Xilai said, at the donation ceremony, that “Chinese government is taking care of the life of every person. Our goal is always that we should not let any country or any person to lag behind in fighting against COVID-19 or in the process of national development. When COVID-19 broke out in March 2020, China immediately extended our help within our capacity to Guyana.

“We have been donating much-needed materials and equipment to Guyana, and also the vaccines. We hope that, through such kind of donation and cooperation, we can stand solidarity and successfully prevent the COVID-19 to be harmful to the people.”

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, expressed the gratitude of the Government of Guyana to China for the kind donation.

“We were able to benefit from automated extract that allowed us to expedite how fast we can do the best in PCR test,” said Dr. Anthony.

The minister acknowledged the work of Chinese Medical Brigade during their stint in Guyana over nearly one year.

China was one of the first countries that came forward to offer Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other types of equipment in the area of medicine, since the pandemic started.

“We expect that the relationship will continue to grow; we’ll all get out of pandemic together once we have that kind of solidarity,” Dr. Anthony said.

Since 1993, Jiangsu Province of China has dispatched 16 batches of 231 members to Guyana to carry out medical work, treating nearly 1.3 million patients, rescuing more than 30,000 critically ill patients and performing more than 70,000 surgeries.