New call centre to create jobs for over 1,000 Guyanese

–three locations established, over 300 persons already employed

WITH talks underway for the expansion of Midas Incorporated, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm, some 1,000 Guyanese are expected to gain meaningful employment. The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Malcom Sobers, on Tuesday said that the firm commenced operations in August 2020, starting with only 20 employees. To date, that figure has moved to over 300 employees.

“We started at the end of August 2020 as a BPO company here in Guyana. We started with 20 employees and we are just over 300 with three locations, one in Grove, Lombard Street and New Market Street and we are looking to grow to 1,000 employees by the end of the year,” Sobers related while in the presence of Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who toured the company’s New Market Street facility on Tuesday.

Sobers said that the firm is looking to expand its business in regions Two (Pomeron Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

“We are looking at regional expansion, that is one of the intents of our business model to go into the Linden area, over the river, Berbice, Essequibo, once we have capacity and internet,” the CEO said.

He added that the potential and drive that the firm has seen so far from its employees guarantee a bright future for many young Guyanese entering the BPO industry.

Additionally, he said that the journey to the launch of the firm has been a gratifying experience since the company has been able to provide employment for many Guyanese, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very impactful. We encourage all the persons to understand that just as this industry has allowed my start as an agent, it has allowed a lot of persons to grow and develop and have a good earning and have a good career and also to be able to provide for families, especially in this period with the pandemic still running,” Sobers related.

The CEO noted that Guyana is a hub for BPO investments and with its diversified economy and culture affinity with the North American market, Guyanese have the opportunity to build and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the industry.

Dr. Singh, after concluding his tour of the facility, said that the BPO industry has potential for wealth and job creation in Guyana.

He added that the government is putting much effort into improving the “ease of doing business.” One particular focus has been on providing a stable environment for firms such as Midas to invest and grow. To this end, he said: “Investors coming into a country want to know that they will enjoy a stable environment, and, in particular, a stable macroeconomic environment.

“You have to signal as a government that you are a business-friendly government, that you are eager to attract investment, that you’re supportive of investors coming into Guyana, and that you will do all that is necessary to ensure that their businesses succeed.”

The senior minister reiterated the government’s aim is to create the right conditions for investment by providing the right incentives to businesses, to guarantee their prosperity and expansions. In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, who was also a part of Tuesday’s tour of Midas, said that within the period August 2020 to April 2021, approximately 25 projects were initiated, and these have the potential to create 1,678 jobs when completed.

Dr. Ramsaroop added that a business-friendly climate, supplemented by the anticipated economic ascension, has served as a magnet for investors, both foreign and local.