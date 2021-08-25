Local ‘diabetes specialist’ redefining medical care with virtual clinic

–hopes to work with Health Ministry to develop policies, programmes to target persons pre-exposed to chronic diseases

BIRTHED amid the restrictive conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, was an idea of Guyana’s first Endocrinologist, Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan, to launch a virtual clinic for persons desirous of accessing medical care. The practice of medical care is as old as the first recordings in human history. Traditionally, doctors are known to physically examine their patients to arrive at a diagnosis and provide the necessary treatments.

However, medical care is an ever-evolving sector that moves hand-in-hand with technological advancements.

In this case, not only was the technology available, but the opportunity was also there for medical services to be offered virtually as a substitute to some amount of physical care, which became difficult to administer because of the pervasive pandemic.

Dr. Mc Cloggan, who saw the niche, specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes mellitus, thyroid disorders, infertility, polycystic ovarian syndrome, obesity, growth disorder, galactorrhea and hypertension.

The doctor recently completed studies in Cuba, earning himself the title of Guyana’s first Endocrinologist.

Dr. Mc Cloggan, who defines himself as a natural caregiver, said that medicine has always been a passion of his.

With a genuine heart, the specialist knew he was destined to help others. So, with that in mind, he opened the doors to his online clinic, which has already facilitated care for over 500 patients. Through his online platform, Dr. Mc Cloggan provides psychological and nutritional care to assist his patients in having the best recovery.

The doctor who is currently awaiting to return to his homeland from Cuba after completing additional studies, said that while most of his services are available virtually for patients who may require psychical examinations, arrangements are made to have such done in person by other doctors and medical practitioners.

“I am one doctor that just don’t treat with tablets, I always try to better their social environment and then I focus on the biological aspect as in treatment with medication,” he said.

Speaking further about his specialty, Dr. Mc Cloggan said that over the years, he has observed that there is a lack of knowledge and information surrounding chronic diseases in Guyana and persons who are pre-exposed to same.

According to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Guyana, with a population of about 750,000 persons, has an estimated diabetes prevalence of 11 per cent, which is above the average of other South American countries and similar to the high levels in the Caribbean.

It is for these reasons that Dr. Mc Cloggan decided to become an Endocrinologist (a person specialised in treating both Type I and Type II diabetes).

“In Guyana there is no active screening protocol in place for persons who are at risk for developing diabetes, people who are pre-exposed to diabetes cannot be screened in Guyana,” he related.

To this end, upon his return, the specialist hopes to work closely with the country’s Ministry of Health to develop strategic policies and programmes to target Guyanese who are pre-exposed to chronic diseases. He believes that once there is an articulate strategy, Guyana’s chronic mortality rate could decrease significantly.

He added: “If and individual is over the age of 45, they should be screening once every three years for diabetes… if that person has cholesterol problems they should be screened, or if they have hypertension, if they a family history, if there are obese, if they moved from the country side to the city, they should be screened….and these are things that no one pay attention.”

Persons who are interested in reaching out to Dr. Mc Cloggan could contact him via his Facebook page at Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan MD DM – Endocrinologist.