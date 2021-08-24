Man stabs drinking partner

A resident of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) nursing stab wounds after his drinking partner, who has so far only been identified as “Banga”, dealt him several stabs while they were imbibing on Sunday. According to Police Headquarters, the victim and the suspect were consuming alcohol at Belle West, West Bank Demerara, at approximately 19:40hrs when an argument ensued. “Banga” allegedly armed himself with a glass bottle and dealt the victim several stabs about his body causing him to receive injuries, before making good his escape. The victim raised an alarm which caused persons in the area to take him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated by a doctor on duty and referred to the GPHC where he was further treated and admitted a patient in stable condition. Police reported that checks were made to locate the suspect but to no avail. Police are investigating the incident.