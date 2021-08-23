Silence is deafening

THE APNU+AFC politicians recently took part in an anti-government rally and demonstration in Brooklyn, New York. The APNU+AFC politicians used the opportunity to spread several lies and misconceptions about racism here. After all, the opposition politicians knew the rally was live on Facebook, other social media platforms, the local and traditional media.

So, they used the opportunity to race-bait, denigrate the PPP and make racially insensitive comments. It was clear to see their focus was on giving the watching world the impression that the Dr Irfaan Ali Government was, allegedly, blatantly committing racism against Afro-Guyanese and openly discriminating against people at home.

The politicians urged the unsuspecting crowd to fight, struggle, and do battle in Guyana. But, soon after, the Dr Irfaan Ali Government fired back, pointing out that the claims of racism and discrimination were untrue. It defended itself against the hypocrisy of the opposition and turned the focus back to them.

Again, the APNU+AFC Coalition politicians got off scot-free. No political party or force had the testicular ability or the moral conviction to comment on the accusations made by the politicians. They have all been silent when they know the truth. Furthermore, not even the private sector agencies stood up against the allegations. The Red Thread, the unions, the Guyana Human Rights Association, NGOs and Transparency International, all stayed quiet. Similarly, the Ethnic Relations Commission said and did nothing to this day.

Now, there could be a variety of reasons that led to the silence. Whatever they are, we disagree, respectfully, because they are not justifiable.

The organisation mentioned and other organisations must be brave enough to stand up to the opposition politicians by condemning the hatred and disunity spread through the racist statements made at the rally.

They must ask the opposition politicians to show the evidence and cases where this administration has allegedly been racist against Afro-Guyanese. No politics, just facts. Surely, the APNU+AFC politicians could do a statistical analysis of racism shown allegedly in this administration towards the various ethnicities. These non-NGOs, private sector agencies, and human rights groups must know that their silence is deafening and appalling. Considering the struggle for unity, it is not enough for transparency, accountability, and good governance.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana Commission has its work cut out for it. It must work quickly with all stakeholders to reinforce the bond and solidarity between ethnic groups.

It must hold a national dialogue on the topic of race and understanding the effects of racial disharmony. It should investigate each allegation of racism practised by the Administration’s policy regiment. What is even more necessary is that all politicians who preach racism should be put before the ERC and police every time to decide their fates. Finally, it’s Guyana that hurts by this constant allegation of racism. These politicians are being petty and are not using all the avenues for tackling the problem faced with race and discrimination at home. We do not need to fight or struggle as they suggest. We need to have a conversation whenever or wherever we see racism rearing its ugly head and confront it as a people. We are strong as a nation. We should not be using racism allegations to score cheap political points against the administration. Racism and discrimination are used by the APNU/AFC Coalition when they have nothing else to talk about the government. It must stop in all its forms.