A question for GHK Lall

Dear Editor,

I have taken umbrage at certain comments by a GHK Lall bemoaning “racial discrimination” of Afro Guyanese by the PPP administration and justifying the “Anti PPP Racism Rally” in Brooklyn organised by a Rickford Burke.

Editor, this man (Lall) has shown little to no proof to give any substance to his claims. I am led to believe that his ramblings are nothing more than political opportunism and attempts to find “material” to publish in his daily missives. One must ask if his ramblings are the result of him being denied to write compositions in school. At that rally, a woman made a bizarre claim that has been making the rounds on social media. A woman cried out that only Indians are receiving “the oil money”. Is Lall really trying to say that these claims are credible? Is GHK Lall seriously endorsing such a claim as fact? I know that the oil monies are being stored in a bank in America.

Maybe Lall and this woman know of some secret oil money that they should inform the citizens about.

Further, there were many calls to get rid of Ambassador Lynch, furthering the wild conspiracy theories that foreign powers “ousted” the PNC from power and that these foreign powers “stole” the election from the PNC. There is a video circulating of a man at that same rally calling for Georgetown to be burnt down if the PNC is not put back in office. Clearly, this rally was a cesspool of wild conspiracy theories and sordid falsehoods, and it besmirches Lall’s character to try to justify such a rally.

I say this, Mr. Lall should answer more pertinent questions. One such question is: What happened to the hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold reserves under his tenure as General Manager of Guyana Gold Board? According to the official gazette in 2020, the gold reserves were depleted from $15 billion to $715 million. I posit Mr. Lall to answer that question.

Yours faithfully,

Suresh Kissoon