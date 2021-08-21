Three more die of COVID-19, 111 new cases recorded

THREE elderly persons have passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health announced on Friday in its daily report.

An 89-year-old woman from Region One (Barima-Waini), along with a 74-year-old man and an 80-year-old man from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are the latest fatalities which now takes the country’s death toll to 591. The patients were admitted with COVID-like symptoms, but died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission and subsequently returned positive tests. Meanwhile, 111 new cases were recorded, taking the total number of cases recorded to date to 24,046. There have been some 59 recoveries, the ministry said. Up to press time, the country has 1,188 active cases of the virus.

New cases were recorded in Regions One, Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and Ten. The ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the families of the three deceased, and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which are in effect until August 31, 2021. This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others; and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674, and immediately visit www.health.gov.gy.