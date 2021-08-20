News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana to benefit from Suriname’s access to European market
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, performing duties as Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin, inked the agreement on the establishment of services in the field of healthcare (DPI photo)
Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, performing duties as Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin, inked the agreement on the establishment of services in the field of healthcare (DPI photo)

PRESIDENTS of Guyana and Suriname, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi, overlooked the signing of two cooperation agreements between their two countries at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Thursday.
Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Suriname’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Parmanand Sewdien, signed the Protocol concerning the Trade in Fresh Agricultural Produce.
Its terms and conditions relate only to commercial shipments of agricultural produce. Its focus is on the local and organic production of the fresh produce by providing guidelines with respect to conditions under which they will be produced, stored in pack houses and eventually packaged and transported to each country.
Effort will be made to ensure international obligations, standards and guidelines are met, which relate to the production, certification, processing, packaging, storing and transporting of agricultural produce between the two countries.

Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Suriname’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Parmanand Sewdien, sign the Protocol concerning the Trade in Fresh Agricultural Produce

The protocol would see the two nations assisting each other to access new markets as they seek to trade agricultural produce. Guyana would benefit from Suriname’s access to the European market, while Suriname would benefit from Guyana’s access to the North American market.
Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health who is performing duties as Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin, signed the Agreement on the establishment of services in the field of healthcare.
The Ministries of Health are expected to strengthen strategic collaboration, provide effective capacity building for healthcare personnel and specialty treatment for patients.

The Ministries will also develop joint programmes, especially in professional healthcare and public health services, disease control, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, pharmaceutical services and research.
The parties also agree that, in the area of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will coordinate their efforts with respective cross-border diagnostics in COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantine, developing a risk communications strategy, COVID-19 awareness and COVID-19 vaccination awareness.
The parties will also cooperate and share experiences in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
These two cooperation agreements form part of the efforts of the Governments of Guyana and Suriname to improve the lives of their citizens. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.