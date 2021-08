His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali is hosting a State dinner in honour of the Official Visit of the President of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi, First Lady of Suriname, Mrs Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry and several members of his Cabinet. President Santokhi arrived in Guyana on Tuesday and has been engaging the Government of Guyana on bilateral discussions on a range of topics.