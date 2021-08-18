Linden-Mabura corridor opens to light and heavy traffic

–after torrential showers washed away a large section of the roadway

THE Ministry of Public Works has reported that the Linden to Mabura corridor is once again open to light and heavy traffic.

On Friday, February 13, 2021, heavy rainfall overwhelmed several of the low-level culverts at the location, eventually leading to a section of the roadway, stretching 30 feet, being washed away. Cofferdams have since been built to facilitate the re-installation of the five culverts in accordance with the scope of the emergency works and will soon allow for the uninterrupted flow of water. The contractor, MMC, has indicated that commuters are now able to utilise the bypass and the previously washed-out section of the roadway. While traffic has resumed, the contractor has said that the final completion date is Saturday, August 21, 2021. The ministry thanked all road users for their continued patience and co-operation. “We wish to remind the public that the ministry remains committed to utilising all the resources available to ensure this situation is rectified in the shortest time possible,” the Public Works Minister said. (DPI)