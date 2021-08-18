GAICO Construction enhances capabilities in oil and gas

–through partnership with American-based companies at the Offshore Technology Conference 2021

IN a move which will see the transfer of skills and technology for projects in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, Guyanese-owned GAICO Construction signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two U.S.-based companies, Myer Marine Services and Hargrove EPC, at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas.

The MoU was signed by President of Myer Marine Services, David Myer; President of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, Ralph Hargrove, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GAICO Construction Services, Komal Singh. The momentous signing was witnessed by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador of the U.S. to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch; CEO of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong; Vice-President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gerry Gouveia Jnr, and other company officials.

The objective of the MoU is to foster a deeper relationship and to work in close collaboration towards the development of projects in Guyana. This strategic partnership will enable the transfer of skills and technology for the development of the Guyanese workforce in the growing oil and gas sector.

According to a press statement, Myer Marine Services has grown very quickly from its founding in 2013 to a premier steel fabrication, machining, and field services company. Led by David Myer and sons– Brandon Myer and Bradley Myer– Myer Marine Services offers a full range of services from initial design all the way to installation of the finished product. Further, Hargrove Engineers + Contractors has innovated sound solutions for the process, manufacturing, and energy industries since 1995. Hargrove serves clients in long-term support relationships in multiple modes of service: onsite support arrangements, plant-level small projects and consulting roles, and larger capital projects. GAICO Construction has expanded and realigned its operations to cater for the country’s new-found petroleum industry.

Today, GAICO has jobs across the length and breadth of Guyana, boasting over 100 employees. The company is integrally involved in the development of the country in the civil works sector, marine sector and most recently, in the oil and gas sector, specifically in the areas of oil spill response and waste management.

“GAICO is honored to be partnering up once again with two major American-based companies. This MoU is the beginning of another big step for not only GAICO but also for Guyana, as we are all determined to growing the economy and bringing the professional skills needed, utilizing the private sector,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Myer said: “We are thrilled to enter this partnership today with Hargrove and GAICO, and to become an active participant in the growth and development of Guyana. With our collective experience and broad areas of expertise, the capabilities of this team are endless, and unmatched in Guyana or abroad. We are looking forward to what the future holds for this team, and for Guyana.”

Echoing the sentiments of both Singh and Myer, Hargrove related: “Hargrove is excited about the opportunity to partner with GAICO and Myer in order to meet the ambitious industrial and infrastructure plans in Guyana while creating skilled employment opportunities for the Guyanese people.”

The partnering entities also thanked Go-Invest, the Government of Guyana, the U.S. Embassy, and Guyana’s private sector for facilitating this partnership.