News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t rejects malicious statements at Coalition-supported rally
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries

— invites Congressman Jeffries to discussions on matters of mutual interest

THE Government of Guyana has rejected the malicious statements delivered at a march and rally titled “Anti-PPP Racism March & Rally” held in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday. The rally was organised by the Guyanese Organisations Against Racism (GOAR).
“We note the numerous malicious and false claims made by several Members of Parliament, Regional representatives and other persons associated with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) political party. We wish to place on record that we reject ALL the statements delivered at today’s march and rally. The APNU continues to propagate racial division and tension in Guyana and in the diaspora through the dissemination of inaccurate information about the Government of Guyana, and, by extension, the People’s Progressive Party. These attacks are mere desperation by the APNU who, one year later, refuses to accept the results of the 2020 General Elections, needless to say, after a lengthy court battle,” the government said in a statement.

The Government of Guyana also noted remarks made by Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, which it found to be quite appalling.
The Government, in expressing its disappointment with the Congressman Jeffries, said he allowed himself to be negatively influenced by individuals who are adamant in destroying Guyana by instigating violence and division among her people.
“We call on the Congressman to desist from joining with these individuals in creating chaos in our communities at home and in the diaspora. We invite the Congressman Jeffries to have discussions with us on matters of mutual interest.
“We wish to emphasise that we are a Government for ALL the people of Guyana. Evidence exists that we uphold democratic principles, adhere to equitable practices, embrace diversity and inclusivity and promote transparency at all levels. We continue to show strong leadership to the people of Guyana and abide by the principles as reflected in our national motto- One people, One Nation, One Destiny,” the statement concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.