Gov’t rejects malicious statements at Coalition-supported rally

— invites Congressman Jeffries to discussions on matters of mutual interest

THE Government of Guyana has rejected the malicious statements delivered at a march and rally titled “Anti-PPP Racism March & Rally” held in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday. The rally was organised by the Guyanese Organisations Against Racism (GOAR).

“We note the numerous malicious and false claims made by several Members of Parliament, Regional representatives and other persons associated with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) political party. We wish to place on record that we reject ALL the statements delivered at today’s march and rally. The APNU continues to propagate racial division and tension in Guyana and in the diaspora through the dissemination of inaccurate information about the Government of Guyana, and, by extension, the People’s Progressive Party. These attacks are mere desperation by the APNU who, one year later, refuses to accept the results of the 2020 General Elections, needless to say, after a lengthy court battle,” the government said in a statement.

The Government of Guyana also noted remarks made by Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, which it found to be quite appalling.

The Government, in expressing its disappointment with the Congressman Jeffries, said he allowed himself to be negatively influenced by individuals who are adamant in destroying Guyana by instigating violence and division among her people.

“We call on the Congressman to desist from joining with these individuals in creating chaos in our communities at home and in the diaspora. We invite the Congressman Jeffries to have discussions with us on matters of mutual interest.

“We wish to emphasise that we are a Government for ALL the people of Guyana. Evidence exists that we uphold democratic principles, adhere to equitable practices, embrace diversity and inclusivity and promote transparency at all levels. We continue to show strong leadership to the people of Guyana and abide by the principles as reflected in our national motto- One people, One Nation, One Destiny,” the statement concluded.