GDF Platoon Sergeants’ Course, Commander Course commence

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Platoon Sergeants’ Course (PSC) 2021-01 and Section Commander Course (SCC) 2021-02 were formally declared open last Thursday at Base Camp Seweyo, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Forty-four Senior and Junior Non-Commissioned Officers drawn from various units across the Force are undergoing training in the Platoon Sergeants’ Course.

The area of studies are skill-at-arms, drills, minor staff duties, open and close country warfares, internal security, method of instructions, leadership studies, military law, physical training, history of the Guyana Defence Force, military service, information technology, administration, military ethics, and communication skills.

Meanwhile, 59 Junior Non-Commissioned Officers are benefitting from training in the Section Commander Course. In this programme, they are instructed in areas such as drills, leadership, skill-at-arms, map reading and navigation, minor tactics, physical training, military law, military ethics, signals, administration and field craft.

The Platoon Sergeants’ Course aims to qualify the student to train and administer an infantry platoon in peacetime or combat, and the Section Commander Course qualifies the student to lead and administer an infantry section in peacetime or limited war.

Commandant of the 2nd Infantry Battalion, Colonel Trevor Bowman, in his feature address to ranks, called their attention to the objectives of their courses.

“This is a functional course and you need to be a subject matter expert. Soldiers under your command will come to you for guidance and you must have solutions. Embrace all you’re being taught and expand your horizon to be better equipped to handle all the requirements of this task. Be diligent, exercise discipline in all areas – physical, military, personal and social, while conducting yourselves according to standard operating procedures (SoPs).”

Commanding Officer Training Corps, Colonel Collin Henry, in his opening remarks, also noted the course objectives.

“These are significant roles that you have to train for and effectively execute when you successfully complete these courses. The exercise of good judgement is needed at your levels on border locations and operations at your unit lines. The basic leadership lessons and related practical exercises that will be conducted on the course will enhance your command and control. This is not only a military skill, but a professional and lifelong learning skill that is required in your daily lives.”

Both courses will be held for a period of 12-weeks.