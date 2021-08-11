Guyana Police Force purchases 50 vehicles to enhance mobility

–Minister Benn says, as Palm Court Group donates two cars to aid in crime fighting efforts

TO enhance its mobility and response to crime, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has purchased 50 vehicles, which will arrive in the country soon.

The announcement of this purchase by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, comes on the heels of what was described as a timely donation of two French-manufactured Peugeot 308 cars by the Palm Court Group of companies, M&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants and the Zendaya Auto sales, to the GPF.

Speaking at a simple handing over ceremony at Palm Court, on Tuesday, Minister Benn said the donation, valuing some $7 million, is “timely and significant,” since it will increase the GPF’s assets and enhance the force’s mobility.

The government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been doing its part to curb crime across Guyana, Minister Benn said, noting that efforts so far have been successful.

The success, he said, is evidenced by the 20 per cent decrease in serious crimes recorded between January and July.

“Serious crimes are down by 20 per cent year-to-date, compared to 2020. We did have it down by 30 per cent, but there have been some jumps over the last six weeks or so, but you may note that we are having success in terms of solving some of those and we are on track to solving some of the more critical ones.

“A great deal of energy and effort is being expended to do fighting of crime…we have to have the ability and the mobility to deal with those issues, so this gesture from the Palm Court Group of companies is very timely,” Minister Benn said.

With the two cars donated by the companies and the 50 anticipated vehicles, the GPF will be able to significantly enhance its capacity. This will be buttressed by the ongoing repairs to a number of vehicles owned by the GPF.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Palm Court Group of Companies, Ravin Prashad, said that the company is aware of its role to assist the government to combat crime.

He said the business community is aware that the GPF does not possess unlimited resources, so it is committed to “lending a helping hand” where necessary.

“This is a partnership with the government and the police that we were challenged to do… we know it’s a responsibility we have and are happy to help the force in this way. We would like to encourage other private sector companies to help the government keep the streets safe, they can’t do it all, we all have to play a part,” Prashad related.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, said the vehicles donated by the companies will go into use immediately.

“One of the things I want to say is that of the five pillars of our strategic plan, partnership is one of them and its high on the agenda. We in the force recognise that we cannot do it by ourselves, law enforcement agencies alone cannot tackle crime and so we are very grateful for this timely intervention and this support which would increase mobility in our environs,” the Acting Police Commissioner said.