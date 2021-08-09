Three massive outfall channels for Regions 3, 5 and 6

— says President Ali, as he commits to improved drainage in South Georgetown

GUYANA’S ongoing floods have highlighted, once more, the need for improved drainage infrastructure in most parts of the country. Acknowledging the deficiencies that exist, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has committed to the construction of three major outfall channels in Regions Three, Five and Six.

During a recent address to the nation, the Head of State said that the new channels will be similar to the $3.6 billion Northern Relief Channel which was constructed at Hope/Dochfour, East Coast Demerara. The massive eight-door Region Four, Demerara-Mahaica drainage structure was conceptualised and constructed by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government, prior to it demitting office in 2015. Initially, when the project came on stream, it was heavily criticised by members of the then A Partnership for National Unity + AFC (APNU+AFC) Opposition. However, fast forward more than a decade later, the Hope Canal is being hailed as the saviour that safeguarded Region Four from experiencing the full brunt of the ongoing floods which have devastated some 300 communities across the country. In some areas, water levels had even surpassed 16 feet, completely covering homes and vehicles, etcetera.

SAVIOUR

It was previously pointed out that had it not been for Hope Canal, the majority of villages along the coastland would have been devastated with floodwaters, much like they were in 2005, when boats had become the main form of transportation. Over the past few years, the iconic, multi-component outfall has been key to releasing excess water into the Atlantic Ocean, at times when the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) reaches maximum capacity. The conservancy is basically a reservoir that holds up to 582 square kilometers of fresh water, which had long been susceptible to overtopping. Ever since the Hope Canal was put to the test in 2015, the authorities had lauded the channel’s capabilities of drastically lowering water levels in the overburdened conservancy, which was also being served by an insufficient release channel located at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Back in May, when floodwaters had just begun to rise, President Ali visited the eight-gated outfall channel to ensure that all was being done to tackle the ongoing floods. “If this canal was not here now, the East Coast [of Demerara] would have been under water,” President Ali recognised.

Even now, three months into the floods, only communities outside of Region Four have been severely affected by flooding.

At that time, reaffirming the critical role that the Hope Canal had played in protecting Region Four from much devastation, President Ali pointed to the need for similar waterways to be constructed in various parts of the country.

In an earlier interview with the Guyana Chronicle, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, had expressed satisfaction with regard to the operations of the Northern Relief Channel, which was constructed and operationalised during his tenure as a member of the PPP/C cabinet.

Even at that time, Dr. Ramsammy said that the then government had every intention of constructing a Hope-Canal-like structure at Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne), as a means of eliminating perpetual flooding being experienced by residents there, particularly farmers.

As a matter of fact, in 2013, the PPP/C Government had commenced the construction of a $400 million two-door koker intended to serve the areas of Bengal and Johanna which continues to be highly susceptible to flooding.

PROJECT ABANDONED

After the APNU+AFC took office, the Region Six project was abandoned, and, as it is, that remains one of the regions that have been more severely affected by the floods.

Nonetheless, in addition to the three new outfall channels, President Ali also pointed to a massive project which will bring relief to South Georgetown residents who have also struggled for years with persistent flooding. “Planning will commence soon,” Dr. Ali said, as he shared his government’s plan to construct a new drainage system and other infrastructure to facilitate the constant drainage of possible flood waters in South Georgetown.

“… at the same time other areas of the City will also benefit from significant investment to mitigate against flooding and enhanced infrastructure,” President Ali said. He maintained that he and the government “Believe strongly that future generations in Guyana and that of the world depend on sustainable development”.

Meanwhile, during a previous interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, said that the ongoing floods have underscored the need for Guyana to pursue infrastructural transformation in a manner that is climate-resilient, especially as it relates to flooding. “Those considerations existed before these floods, but this experience now has made those necessities more pronounced, because you are now able to see how fragile these structures are, and how easily they can be destroyed.” Edghill posited.

He said that since the floods began in May, the country has suffered billions of dollars in damages to public infrastructure. In providing more specifics, the minister indicated the need for Guyana to replace all of its wooden bridges and culverts with sturdy concrete structures. “We have to make up our minds. It is going to cost a lot, but we got to start building them in concrete,” Edghill said.