News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Baramita will not be left behind
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, interacting with learners of Baramita
Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, interacting with learners of Baramita

— Minister Sukhai

Anthony Simon

AMERINDIAN Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, has assured residents of Baramita, Region One, that they will not be left behind. The minister gave the assurance as government rolled out its ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme in the region on Sunday. “Baramita, like all the other communities in the hinterland, will receive the same level of attention, the same level of developmental intervention and support, and we will work as a government with the Village Council to ensure that the benefits derived from the Irfaan Ali administration meet the people,” Minister Sukhai said. Approximately 401 learners will benefit from the programme which sees parents and guardians receiving $19,000 per child in the public school system. The investment by government in the community amounts to over $7.6 million. Minister Sukhai said that the return of the cash grant initiative was government recognising and understanding the needs of Guyanese.

Cleveland Wilson

“All across our country, there are many pockets of vulnerable groups still existing, and we understand, as a government, that parents need support to ensure that their children attend school regularly, that they stay in school until they graduate out of the different levels and it has been difficult for parents to always meet the needs of their children adequately.”
Parents of Baramita disclosed that the monies will go a far way since there was not much economic activity in the village. Cleveland Wilson who benefitted from the programme said “The parents, as a whole, will indeed use that fund to enable the children them to purchase their school clothes and get them in order to go to school. So, the cash grant is really a beneficial contribution from the PPP/C Government.” Anthony Simon shared similar sentiments. “I think it is a very good move because 90 per cent of the children going to school their parents do not have what it takes to really equip them properly to go out to school. So, this is a very good move.” Government’s ‘Because We Care’ initiative will see approximately 172,000 learners benefitting from the $3.2 billion programme countrywide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.