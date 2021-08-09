Baramita will not be left behind

— Minister Sukhai

AMERINDIAN Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, has assured residents of Baramita, Region One, that they will not be left behind. The minister gave the assurance as government rolled out its ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme in the region on Sunday. “Baramita, like all the other communities in the hinterland, will receive the same level of attention, the same level of developmental intervention and support, and we will work as a government with the Village Council to ensure that the benefits derived from the Irfaan Ali administration meet the people,” Minister Sukhai said. Approximately 401 learners will benefit from the programme which sees parents and guardians receiving $19,000 per child in the public school system. The investment by government in the community amounts to over $7.6 million. Minister Sukhai said that the return of the cash grant initiative was government recognising and understanding the needs of Guyanese.

“All across our country, there are many pockets of vulnerable groups still existing, and we understand, as a government, that parents need support to ensure that their children attend school regularly, that they stay in school until they graduate out of the different levels and it has been difficult for parents to always meet the needs of their children adequately.”

Parents of Baramita disclosed that the monies will go a far way since there was not much economic activity in the village. Cleveland Wilson who benefitted from the programme said “The parents, as a whole, will indeed use that fund to enable the children them to purchase their school clothes and get them in order to go to school. So, the cash grant is really a beneficial contribution from the PPP/C Government.” Anthony Simon shared similar sentiments. “I think it is a very good move because 90 per cent of the children going to school their parents do not have what it takes to really equip them properly to go out to school. So, this is a very good move.” Government’s ‘Because We Care’ initiative will see approximately 172,000 learners benefitting from the $3.2 billion programme countrywide.