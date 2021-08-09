$18M from Gordon Street heist found buried at suspect’s residence

POLICE investigations have led to the unearthing and recovery of $18 million in cash of the $47 million in gold and cash that were taken from Wallison Enterprise located at Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, during a robbery under arms on Thursday last. According to Police Headquarters, the money was found buried at the residence of one of the suspects. According to reliable sources, the suspect is a Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The suspect, along with others, is in police custody as investigations intensify into the robbery. The GDF, in a release on Sunday, acknowledged that two of its ranks are under investigation for the alleged involvement in the robbery and its Military Police Department is fully cooperating and assisting the police as necessary. “We wish to assure the public that the vast majority of our ranks are honest, hardworking Guyanese, who are committed to providing professional service to the people and State of Guyana, and who adhere and uphold the values and standards of the Guyana Defence Force,” the release said Last Thursday at approximately 10:05 hrs., in broad daylight, three armed men, posing as customers, robbed Wallison Enterprise over $38 million in local currency, and $20 million worth of raw gold. According to police, a 45-year-old goldsmith and a 20-year-old female cashier were on duty at the establishment at the time of the robbery.

It is alleged that the bandits came with a white car, which they parked north of the building, and entered the compound through the main gate. They were reportedly granted access into the building by a security guard, by pretending they were there to sell gold. Once in the establishment’s waiting area, they impressed upon the cashier that the small package they were carrying contained gold they came to sell. After they gained the cashier’s confidence, they whipped out their firearms from their pants waist, and, at gunpoint, ushered her into an inner office where the goldsmith and another man were conducting some business. Holding the two men at gunpoint, too, the bandits reportedly ordered the goldsmith to open the two metal safes in the office, before handcuffing them, and confiscating their cell-phones, valued some $360,000 and making good their escape with the $38 million in cash and 60 ounces of raw gold valued $20 million they managed to lay their hands on. By the time the cashier raised an alarm, and the security guard on duty realised what had transpired, the bandits were long gone, and all that was left for them to do was summon the police. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras located inside the business premises and the security guard attached to the establishment and one other person were taken into custody for questioning.