30 months jail for man who burnt toddler with cigarette lighter 
Anil Angnoo
NINTEEN-YEAR-OLD Anil Angnoo was, on Friday, sentenced to 30 months imprisonment after he admitted that he used a cigarette lighter to burn the vagina and back of a two-year-old girl.
He appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Albion Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.
According to reports, Angnoo shares a relationship with the child’s mother. On August 1, he visited her Corentyne Coast residence. At about 18:35 hours, he became annoyed at the child who was urinating and defecating more often than he thought was necessary. He then took a cigarette lighter and burnt her on her back and vagina causing her to receive injuries.
The child was later escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by police after a report was made. She was medically examined by a doctor on duty and was later sent away.

Staff Reporter

