Wallison Enterprise robbed over $58M in cash, raw gold

THREE armed men posing as customers on Thursday took Wallison Enterprise for over $38 million in local currency, and $20 million worth of raw gold.

According to the police, the 45-year-old goldsmith and a 20-year-old female cashier were on duty at the establishment, located at Lot 23, Gordon Street, Kitty, when they were surprised by the man and held at gunpoint at around 10:05 hours. It is alleged that the bandits came with a white car, which they parked north of the building, and entered the compound through the main gate. They were reportedly granted access into the building by a security guard, by pretending they were there to sell gold.

Once in the establishment’s waiting area, they impressed upon the cashier that the small package they were carrying contained the gold they’d come to sell, and after they would have gained her confidence, whipped out their firearms from their pants waist, and at gunpoint, ushered her into an inner office where the

goldsmith and another man were conducting some business.

Holding the two men at gunpoint, too, the bandits reportedly ordered the goldsmith to open the two metal safes in the office, before handcuffing them, and confiscating their cell-phones, valued some $360,000, made good their escape with the $38 million in cash and 60 ounces of raw gold valued $20 million they’d managed to lay their hands on.

By the time the cashier raised the alarm, and the security guard on duty realised what had transpired, the bandits were long gone, and all that was left for them to do was summon the police.

The security guard is reportedly in police custody, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras located inside the business premises.