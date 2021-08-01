News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Jamaica leads the world in women’s sprinting, says Sport Minister
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
sports

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange has praised Jamaican women sprinters, led by Elaine Thompson-Herah, for sweeping the medals in the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan yesterday.

Elaine Thompson-Herah defended her Olympic title by setting a new championship and Jamaican record time of 10.61 seconds in the final to become the second fastest woman on the all-time list.

Thompson-Herah won ahead of compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.74) and Shericka Jackson (10.76) who ran her personal best time.
Minister Grange said it was one of the greatest achievements in Jamaica’s sports history.

“My tears flow for a grateful nation. Jamaica leads the world in female sprint. I want to congratulate Elaine Thompson-Herah on successfully defending her Olympic title. She has made our small nation extremely proud once again, winning gold in a new Olympic Record of 10.61 and becoming the second fastest woman of all-time. I am overwhelmed.”

She also congratulated Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on her silver medal. “She worked very hard and she’s deserving of being on the podium.”
“I also congratulate Shericka Jackson on winning the bronze. Again, I have to commend her. She has really shone and she has really made us proud. So, for the second time in Olympic history, Jamaica have swept the podium places. What a great nation!

“I’m so happy as the Minister of Sport and I’m sure all of Jamaica shares my joy. At home the pans and the pots would have sounded.”
”Clean sweep Team Jamaica,” said Grange.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.