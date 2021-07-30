News Archives
Mismanagement and spitefulness by the previous administration
Dear Editor,

I AM appalled that an aspect of the Auditor-General’s Report for 2016 exposed mismanagement and spitefulness by the previous administration.
This is way ‘too much to stomach’ as we say in local parlance. I am enraged when I examine the fact that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) never received (the) $400 million that was approved in the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) 2016 Budget. This was critical support that the company needed at the time and when one examines the fact that the APNU+AFC then went to dismiss thousands of sugar workers subsequently and close down several estates, the withholding of this Parliamentary approved support seems deliberate. We must also not forget that they also ignored recommendations not to close any estates in a study that they themselves commissioned. It is even more glaring now that we have learnt about the withholding of this large sum. In my personal view and given the aspects outlined above, the powers that be in the David Granger led APNU+AFC administration made a political decision to punish thousands of workers and destroy the sugar industry.

Yours respectfully,

Alvin Hamilton

 

