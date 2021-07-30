6,000 persons will receive online scholarships

PUBLIC Service Minister Sonia Parag has announced that 6,000 persons will be receiving online scholarships under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) initiative. This is 1,500 persons more than the initial 4,500 announced, and overall, is in keeping with government’s promise to provide educational opportunities to citizens. “Over the last few weeks, persons would have [sic] been notified of their acceptance into the various programmes. This is part of the government’s manifesto promise to deliver 20,000 online scholarships over the next five years,” the Department of Public Information (DPI) said. Applicants were allowed to choose from 104 available programmes offered by six international universities. The institutions are the University of the West Indies Open Campus; the University of the Southern Caribbean; the University of Applied Sciences; the Indira Gandhi National Open University; the JAIN “deemed to be” University and the Sherlock Institute of India.