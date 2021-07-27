Providence accident victim identified

AN unidentified pedestrian who was struck down on Sunday evening on the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday identified as 51-year-old Stephen Bishop of North-East La Penitence, Georgetown.

He was identified by his reputed wife Marcia Craig Danson and his nephew Paul Scott at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Georgetown.

The driver of the car was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Bishop was struck down on Sunday evening around 18:55hrs by a 34-year-old driver. The police said the driver related that the pedestrian ran across the road from east to west into the path of his vehicle.

Upon seeing the pedestrian, he applied brakes to avoid a collision, but according to the police report the front centre portion of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian who fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries about his body.

Bishop was later taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, EBD, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.