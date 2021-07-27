Octogenarian perishes in early-morning Linden fire

EIGHTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD Norma Semple died in a fire at her Block 22, Wismar, Linden home, early Monday morning.

The pensioner lived alone in the one-storey wooden structure.

According to a police report, Semple’s neighbour Alita Prowell said that she was inside her home when she heard a loud and continuous cracking sound sometime between 02:15hrs and 02:50hrs. When she looked through her window, she observed that her neighbour’s home was completely engulfed in flames.

Public-spirited persons attempted to rescue the elderly woman but they were pushed back by the flames.

The fire station was summoned and the fire was eventually extinguished.

A search was carried out among the debris and the lifeless body of a female who is suspected to be that of Norma Semple, was seen on the ground below the kitchen area burnt beyond recognition.

The body was then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where same was pronounced dead on arrival. It is now at the Pensioners Funeral Parlour Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin of the fire.