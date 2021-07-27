Homeownership within reach for new Golden Grove allottees

–334 land titles distributed, billions of dollars to be expended on infrastructure

–29,000 low-income applications to be expedited by Housing Ministry

HOMEOWNERSHIP has long been considered a significant component of a happy life, and even the thought of moving closer to this achievement is enough to put a smile on the face of anyone, as was evidenced on Monday when 334 land titles were distributed at the Guyana National Stadium Providence.

The two-day activity at the stadium, which concludes today, is part of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s fourth “Dream Realised Housing Drive”. Applicants received their titles for land at Block 18 Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

At the close of the activity today, it is expected that the number of titles that will have been distributed will reach 1,000.

With the titles being distributed, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said that his ministry will be investing $2.2 billions in the new year to enhance the infrastructure, and make the area habitable.

In addressing the allottees, Minister Croal said that the cost of the lots was subsidised by the government, so persons will pay $250,000 per lot, a price which is way below the market price for prime land.

This project, he said, forms part of the “East Bank hub”, so access to it will be easy, and, upon completion, the community will be equipped with roads, drains, culverts, access bridges and a water-distribution network, as well as other amenities such as social and safety facilities.

“As you look around, you can see infrastructural works happening along the East Bank and East Coast corridors. On the East Bank corridor alone, works are ongoing at Providence, Prospect, Little Diamond and Great Diamond,” Minister Croal said, adding: “The Four-Lane Highway from Mandela to Eccles, the access bridge at Mocha, and roads at Providence and Herstelling; these interventions which will make life easier for citizens cost over $6 billion.”

Further, he said: “This, together with the cost of similar works on the East Coast projects at Cummings Lodge, LBI, Mon Repos, Annandale, Vigilance, Bladen Hall and Strathspey amount to a whopping $10.1 billion for Region Four.”

The minister related that the investments made by the government to develop those communities are significant.

For this reason, he encouraged persons who received house lots and titles to seek out the banks at the event for assistance and financial guidance to start building their homes as quickly as possible.

“We have representatives of six banks – NBS, GBTI, Republic Bank, Demerara Bank, Citizens Bank and Bank of Baroda, along with representatives of six insurance companies – NALICO/NAFICO, Assuria, Insurance Brokers Guyana, GTM, and Demerara Mutual. Be sure to speak with them for guidance on affordable mortgages and insurance policies to protect your homes. As usual, officers from CH&PA are standing by to help you with any other information you may need,” Minister Croal said.

DEVELOPMENT NOT CENTRALISED

Although persons in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) are exposed to those opportunities, and the advancements are significant, the minister affirmed that development is not centralised, and work is ongoing across the various regions.

He assured allottees in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) that the government intends to have work completed soon, so that construction of houses could start in the last quarter of this year.

“As we approach the eve of our first anniversary in government, I want to share our achievements within the housing and water sectors. In this regard, I am very pleased to report that as of today, we have made 5,291 allocations, and by the time this calendar year is completed, we will make another 7,000 allocations! This puts us well above our target of 10,000 allocations per year,” Minister Croal posited.

For persons who applied and have not received a feedback as yet, the minister suggested that the website be utilised for updates. Persons who have not applied for a house lot were also advised to utilise the Online platform to get it done.

“And I want to reassure you that once you have an application in the system, we will get to you. I also want to encourage you to visit the Ministry of Health’s booth and get vaccinated. This pandemic has robbed us of many of our friends, relatives, and livelihoods; let us take every precaution we can to protect ourselves and loved ones. Take the vaccine today,” Minister Croal said.

Also assuring persons that the ministry will address every application was Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, who said the government’s commitment to citizens is paramount, and that 75 per cent of the applicants who are in the low-income bracket will have their dreams realised.

“We are always here to support the working class, and we are always here to ensure our policies are pro-poor, and always support those vulnerable communities and people who need it the most; we are always there to support families,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Of the 42,000 applications in the system, there are over 29,000 that are within the low-income bracket.

Access to adequate housing is viewed as a basic human right, and considered to be an integral factor for the enjoyment of other economic, social and cultural rights.

And, with Guyana’s economy poised to quadruple in the coming years, the government has started establishing the conditions for Guyanese, especially from the low and middle-income brackets, to have access to adequate housing.

Minister Rodrigues said the government, in just one term, has allocated more house lots than the previous Coalition administration did in its entire five-year term.

“We are working night and day, and this is a team effort. It may look easy, because we are doing so much in a short time, but we are working to deliver for the people of our country, because we understand the gap that has been left, and we know that the expectation is on us, and we have to deliver land equitably across all divides and barriers,” Minister Rodrigues said.

She said new roads, infrastructure and businesses entering various communities will benefit all Guyanese.

“Development is good; and when we are governing, we are governing for all the people,” Minister Rodrigues affirmed.

Acknowledging that it been a long wait for many of the allottees, Minister Rodrigues said all those who applied for house lots will have their turn to enhance their well-being.

Lawrence Crawford, a father of six who received the title for Lot 886, Caneville, East Bank Demerara, walked away smiling, as he related that he’d waited almost two decades for this moment.

“I have waited so long for this; I believe in the old fashion way of building, one, one dutty build dam, so I won’t be going to the bank for anything, because I am trying to avoid unnecessary expense. We will do it one frame at a time,” he told this publication.

Atola Greene, a single-parent who received her house lot said: “I’ve been working really hard to accomplish this, and it’s a great accomplishment as a single-parent, and as a young person… I would like to congratulate President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the government for the great work that they’re doing, especially for the betterment of the young people of the country. Let them continue.”

Another recipient, Lucyana Peters was overjoyed to have received her house lot after waiting for almost a decade.

“It means a lot to me, because renting a house is not easy; it’s a lot of expectation out there. Owning your own house today, or the house lot is a really extremely exciting thing today…I would like to thank the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, for giving us this opportunity here, so that we can be part of this exercise,” she said.