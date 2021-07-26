News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
TT Deyalsingh to leaders: Tell your flocks to get COVID-19 vaccine now
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
People wait to get vaccinated on Sunday (Trinidad and Tobago Newsday photo)
People wait to get vaccinated on Sunday (Trinidad and Tobago Newsday photo)

Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh has called on all politicians and anyone who holds leadership positions to encourage their followers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
To people who “have influence” over people, Deyalsingh urged: “Tell your flocks, tell your followers to come and get vaccinated now. It is the right thing to do, and the time is now. How many more must die when we have a solution?” He spoke on Sunday at the mass vaccination site at the Centrum Auditorium at Centre Pointe Mall in Chaguanas. The ongoing drive is a public-private partnership with the Health Ministry and the Supermarket Association of TT (SATT). “If not vaccine to save your life, then what? If not vaccine to reopen the economy, then what? Take it now because it will save your life. It will help you put food on the table. It will help you pay your rent,” Deyalsingh said. “How many of you want to have a third year of no Easter? How many of you want the third year of no Divali, no Eid, no Christmas, no wedding, anniversary or birthday parties? Those are the simple things that we miss.”
The minister said his heart was overflowing with gratitude to SATT’s President Rajiv Diptee. SATT was the first private organisation to partner with the government for the mass vaccination drive.

Diptee said that by the end of the week, 50,000 people are expected to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the drive which started a few weeks ago.
Initially, the drive catered only for association members. But it was expanded to include “anyone who wants to get vaccinated”. Diptee thanked everyone who participated and volunteered, including the management and staff of the mall. He estimated that a minimum of 2,000 people got vaccinated per day at this site. Diptee said the vaccine is the only real solution against COVID-19. “We want the country to get back to some level of normalcy. We don’t want to live in fear anymore. At this site, we have been able to do so much. We are happy to play a part in the national effort,” Diptee said. Deyalsingh and Diptee joined with the medical director at the site Dr Safeeya Mohammed to watch the process and speak with patients.
CEO of Massy Stores Roxane de Freitas and President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh were also present.
Many people Joniah Valere of Sangre Grande and Maria Fernanda Fuentes Luna of Princes Town complimented the organisers for being well organised. (Trinidad and Tobago Newsday)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.