Largest fibre-optic sensing system for Payara project

SET to come on stream in 2024, ExxonMobil’s Payara project will bring with it not only the natural bounties which lie below the seabed offshore Guyana, but also new and industry-leading technologies such as the fibre-optic sensing system, which was developed by Halliburton and TechnipFMC.

According to a joint statement from TechnipFMC and Halliburton, the Odassea (TM) subsea fibre-optic solution, an advanced, down-hole fibre-optic sensing system, which copped the OTC spotlight on New Technology Award, was selected by ExxonMobil as the solution for its Payara development project.

Late last year, ExxonMobil, following an agreement with the Government of Guyana, decided to proceed with the Payara field development offshore Guyana. Payara is ExxonMobil’s third project in the Stabroek Block, and is expected to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day after start-up in 2024. The US$9 billion development will target an estimated resource base of about 600 million oil-equivalent barrels.

“We are excited to win OTC’s Spotlight Award and deploy Odassea(TM) in Payara, the industry’s largest subsea fiber optic sensing project,” Vice-President of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating, Trey Clark said.

Further, he related: “By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we combine our sensing and subsea expertise to enhance reservoir insight and to lower the total cost of ownership for our customers.”

The Odassea (TM) service integrates hardware and digital systems to strengthen capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimisation. TechnipFMC and Halliburton are delivering Odassea(TM) solutions to multiple other subsea projects at all stages, from conceptual design to execution.

Halliburton provides the fibre-optic sensing technology and analysis for reservoir diagnostics, while TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions. Through this collaboration, operators can accelerate full-field subsea fibre-optic sensing, design, and execution.

“To win the SONT award and to help our client enable an enhanced level of reservoir understanding are great achievements,” Senior Vice-President of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Management, Christina Johansen said, adding: “Solutions such as Odassea(TM) transform our clients’ project economics and demonstrate how we are continuously driving change in the industry.”

Locally, ExxonMobil’s first offshore project at the Stabroek Block, Liza Phase One, began producing in late 2019, well ahead of the industry’s average for development time. Liza Phase Two remains on track to begin producing oil by early 2022.

Liza Phase Two will produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day at peak rates, using the Liza Unity FPSO. First Lady of Guyana, Mrs. Arya Ali, was officially designated as the Liza Unity’s “Godmother,” as it prepares to set sail from Singapore for Guyanese waters.

So far, Guyana has recorded US$344,161,633 in direct earnings from its petroleum sector. And, with oil prices on the rise globally, Guyana could see the returns from its burgeoning petroleum sector growing, starting with earnings from the sale of its seventh oil lift, which could rake in around US$75 million.

According to Westmount Energy, Guyana, with its positive prospects and vast potential, remains one of the few areas of “blue-chip” interest in high-impact exploration. Investopedia defines blue-chip stocks as secure investments, because they pay out dividends as well as consistently and steadily grow over time.

It was reported recently that Guyana’s role in the global petroleum industry could be bigger than it appears on the surface, as an analysis done by global energy research and consultancy group, Wood Mackenzie, shows that the country is among five nations which will produce most of the remaining deep-water oil resources.

“We found that 80 per cent of the remaining deep-water oil resources will come from five countries (Brazil, the U.S., the Gulf of Mexico, Guyana, Nigeria, and Angola). Therefore, understanding the quality of their reservoirs is key to identifying who has the best oil,” Vice-President of Subsurface Research for Wood Mackenzie, Dr Andrew Latham, is quoted as saying in a report from Wood Mackenzie.