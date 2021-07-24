‘Sensational’ Chelsea!

Edghill advance to next round at Olympics

Chelsea Edghill got off to a dream start at her quest for Olympic glory in Tokyo, Japan, when she defeated Fiji’s Sally Yee, 4 – 1 in the opening match of the Women’s Singles Olympic tournament. Edghill, Guyana’s first ever athlete in the sport of table tennis at the

Olympics, won the first set 11 – 5, but Yee bounced back to claim the second 4 – 11.

However, the former Caribbean U21 Singles Champion upped the tempo and went into full destruction mode to win the remaining sets 11 – 3, 11 – 6, 11 – 8.

Yee was playing at her second Olympic Games, having played at the 2016 event in Rio, while Edghill was the first Guyanese athlete on show.

Meanwhile, Edghill will play South Korea’s Shin Yubin in the next round of the women’s singles Olympic tournament today.

Shin Yubin is South Korea’s youngest ever Table Tennis player at the Olympics. She’s ranked in the top 100 of the sport.

Looking ahead, Andrew Fowler will dive into the pool on July 27, in Heat 2 of the men’s 100 metres freestyle.

Fifteen-year-old Aleka Persaud, the country’s youngest ever Olympian, will be in the pool on Friday July 30 in the women’s 50 metres freestyle.

Jasmine Abrams and Emanuel Archibald will take to the starting blocks in the women’s and men’s 100 metres on Friday, July 30; Aliyah Abrams will make her second appearance at the Olympics in the women’s 400 metres on Tuesday, August 3.