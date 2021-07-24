News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Sensational’ Chelsea!
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chelsea Edghill of Team Guyana in action during her women's singles preliminary round table tennis match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Chelsea Edghill of Team Guyana in action during her women's singles preliminary round table tennis match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Edghill advance to next round at Olympics

Chelsea Edghill got off to a dream start at her quest for Olympic glory in Tokyo, Japan, when she defeated Fiji’s Sally Yee, 4 – 1 in the opening match of the Women’s Singles Olympic tournament. Edghill, Guyana’s first ever athlete in the sport of table tennis at the
Olympics, won the first set 11 – 5, but Yee bounced back to claim the second 4 – 11.
However, the former Caribbean U21 Singles Champion upped the tempo and went into full destruction mode to win the remaining sets 11 – 3, 11 – 6, 11 – 8.
Yee was playing at her second Olympic Games, having played at the 2016 event in Rio, while Edghill was the first Guyanese athlete on show.
Meanwhile, Edghill will play South Korea’s Shin Yubin in the next round of the women’s singles Olympic tournament today.
Shin Yubin is South Korea’s youngest ever Table Tennis player at the Olympics. She’s ranked in the top 100 of the sport.
Looking ahead, Andrew Fowler will dive into the pool on July 27, in Heat 2 of the men’s 100 metres freestyle.
Fifteen-year-old Aleka Persaud, the country’s youngest ever Olympian, will be in the pool on Friday July 30 in the women’s 50 metres freestyle.
Jasmine Abrams and Emanuel Archibald will take to the starting blocks in the women’s and men’s 100 metres on Friday, July 30; Aliyah Abrams will make her second appearance at the Olympics in the women’s 400 metres on Tuesday, August 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Rawle Toney

More from this author

Rawle Toney
Rawle Toney
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.