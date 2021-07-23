News Archives
Sandals Foundation continues fight against period poverty
Women

The Women’s Centre in St Ann was the latest recipient of a sizeable donation of feminine hygiene supplies, courtesy of the Sandals Foundation and the Pack for a Purpose programme.
Regional public relations manager for Sandals in Ocho Rios, Lyndsay Isaacs, recently presented the items to Vilma Moncrieffe, the institution’s centre manager.
The donation consisted of sanitary towels, tampons, panty liners, bras, sandals, toothbrushes, toothpaste and hand sanitisers and was made following an appeal by the Sandals Foundation for holidaymakers to Sandals resorts to bring these items to help vulnerable women in the Caribbean.
This is in an effort to help alleviate period poverty, which sees many young women across the Caribbean having difficulty accessing and offsetting the cost of these products which they need.
According to Heidi Clarke, executive director of the Sandals Foundation, guests who donate to this worthy cause are helping the women in a massive way.

“By bringing one or two packs of sanitary towels or tampons with them and signing up to the Pack for a Purpose programme, Sandals guests can do their bit to help women who are living difficult lives. What’s more, they weigh next to nothing, so guests don’t need to worry about exceeding their luggage weight allowance,” said Clarke.
In accepting the donations, Moncrieffe expressed her gratitude and shared that, “she will be paying it forward”.
Moncrieffe added: “I will be sharing these with some of the other centres in this region. Women everywhere can benefit from this initiative”.
The Sandals Foundation has declared that it has no plans to slow down anytime soon, and as more guests donate, the team will continue its philanthropic exploits with the hope that period poverty will be drastically reduced and eventually eradicated. (Jamaica Observer)

