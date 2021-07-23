Government must ensure it gets value for money spent on roads project

Dear Editor,

I HAVE to commend the government and engineers at the Ministry of Public Works for the good job being done on our roadways.

I am a diligent reader and supporter of anything that seeks to improve our way of living in Guyana, once it is legal.

So recently, I found out that the Ministry of Public Works and its Special Project Unit was undertaking $99.5 million in road maintenance in the Capital City. And this explains much of the work that I see ongoing in various parts of the Capital City. Mr Editor these works are good and would, as I understand it, serve to remedy defects developed during the rainy season. I hope we will restore the safety, serviceability, structural capacity and appearance of the roads by undertaking this project.

Notably also is the fact that Central Government is once again picking up the slack as the Georgetown Mayor and City Council is responsible for the maintenance of these roads.

It is a shame that the Georgetown M&CC cannot get its act together. Guyana seems to be on the cusp of development. This government must make sure it gets value for money spent on the roads project. I am glad and quite frankly happy that these changes are taking place.

Yours respectfully,

Attiya Baksh