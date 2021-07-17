News Archives
Guyanese doctor aims to open gastroenterology unit in Berbice
At a health facility in Cuba are, from left: Drs. Jordi Alonso; Marlen Ivon Castellanos Fernandez; Adrian Van Hooten; Juan Antonio Mas Paez; and Hermedio Hernandez Mulet, at a facility in Cuba
–after successfully completing specialized degree programme in Cuba

Dr. Adrian Van Hooten on the job

AFTER a successful stint at the world-renowned Institute of Gastroenterology at the University of Havana, Cuba, Dr. Adrian Van-Nooten is ready to return home and serve his country.
Dr. Van-Nooten graduated recently from the university after completing a Doctor of Medicine (DM) degree with specialization in Interventional Gastroenterology and Hepatology (liver diseases).
The doctor, who hails from New Amsterdam, Berbice, is an accomplished scholar whose work has been published in several medical journals. He recently co-authored a publication with his Professor, Dr. Marlen Ivon Castellanos Fernandez, that was featured in the Tropical Medicine Magazine in Cuba.
His vision is to return to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and collaborate with Guyana’s Ministry of Health to open a Gastroenterology/Endoscopy Unit that would diagnose and treat conditions such as stomach ulcers, alcohol-induced liver cirrhosis, colon cancer, and biliary duct stones, among others ailments.
The doctor’s expertise and skills cannot be overemphasised, as he also holds a Master’s Degree in Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Hepatology.

