EPA gets new Executive Director

AT a time when there is growing need for preservation and protection of the environment, a former senior employee of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Kemraj Parsram has been appointed to the helm of the agency, and will serve as its new Executive Director.

According to a statement from the EPA, Parsram, who returned after leaving the agency, has been serving in the capacity since June 30.

Parsram first joined the agency in 2013 as Director of Complaince, and Enforcement, and later served as Executive Director (ag) during the period December 2016 to October 2018.

The EPA, in its statement, said that Parsram is eminently qualified, and experienced in the field of environmental and natural resources management, law, policy, and governance in the wider Caribbean.

“A graduate of the University of Guyana with a Diploma in Forestry (1992-1994), and a Bachelor of Science, Environmental Studies (1994-1998), he also holds a Master of Science Degree in Natural Resources Management (2001-2003) from the University of West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

“He also pursued academic research and field studies at the Doctoral level in Marine Resources Governance (2008-2013) at the University of the West Indies, Barbados. More recently (2018), he received a Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Law and Policy from the University of New Delhi,” the EPA stated.

The EPA, according to its website, was legally established by the Environmental Protection Act in 1996.

It has the responsibility to take the necessary measures to manage, conserve, protect and improve the environment.

This entails the agency taking action to prevent and control pollution; assess the impact of economic development on the environment; and ensure the sustainable use of Guyana’s natural resources.